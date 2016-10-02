Advert
Sunday, October 2, 2016, 00:01

Dhalia barbecue

Dhalia organised its annual summer barbecue for employees at the Bedouin Bar of The Westin Dragonara Resort, St Julian&rsquo;s. Seen here, from left, are Matthew Barry, Vladimir Nikolic, Ariana Polidano, Jennifer Dimech and David John Dimech.Dhalia organised its annual summer barbecue for employees at the Bedouin Bar of The Westin Dragonara Resort, St Julian’s. Seen here, from left, are Matthew Barry, Vladimir Nikolic, Ariana Polidano, Jennifer Dimech and David John Dimech.
Kelvin Goodwin, Neil Mercieca, Allan Payne, Angie Schembri and Mark Borg Mangion.Kelvin Goodwin, Neil Mercieca, Allan Payne, Angie Schembri and Mark Borg Mangion.
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Night of light in Valletta today

  2. Announcements

  3. Pharmacies open tomorrow

  4. Open day in honour of St Francis

  5. Din l-Art Ħelwa open day

  6. Spanish film showing at Spazju Kreattiv

  7. Feast tomorrow

  8. Pink October launched

  9. HBEU summer party

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed