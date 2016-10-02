Award nomination

Orsay – the high street brand offering good value fashion, in which women can express their individual femininity at all times – has been nominated for the Servizz Bi Tbissima award for the optimal service offered to customers.

The award is a Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority initiative to recognise those retailers and service providers who have a good customer care relationship with consumers and offer an exceptional customer friendly service while encouraging and promoting good commercial practices.

To be eligible for the award, businesses need to prove good practices, which include exercising a customer-friendly relationship, accessible and safe premises, advertising and providing information including prices in a way that does not mislead customers, understanding customer requirements, ensuring that all complaints are dealt with in a timely manner and providing an adequate after-sales customer service, among other experiences.

Orsay is represented in Malta by Arkadia Group, part of the Mizzi Organisation.