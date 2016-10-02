Students' bus card offers three-month travel for €55
Transport Malta said today that it had agreed a scheme with Malta Public Transport whereby students would be able to travel by bus, to whatever destination, for €55 every three months.
It did not give any details about the scheme other than to say that it works out cheaper than using a car.
Malta Public Transport said the offer is valid for Tallinja Student Card holders only. The special student offer grants a three-month travel pass on the Tallinja card, rather than a top-up.
The only instances where top-up credit is deducted is for the use of night services and special services.
