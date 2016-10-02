Soap turns out to be cannabis
Customs officials have seized cannabis resin from a Gambian man who on arrival from Sicily claimed he was carrying washing soap.
The Customs Department said the drug was found yesterday as passengers were being screened on disembarking from the catamaran.
On being questioned by the Customs officers, the man claimed that he was carrying washing soap. A test showed he was carrying cannabis.
The police are investigating.
