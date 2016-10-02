Advert
Sunday, October 2, 2016, 12:06

Soap turns out to be cannabis

Customs officials have seized cannabis resin from a Gambian man who on arrival from Sicily claimed he was carrying washing soap.

The Customs Department said the drug was found yesterday as passengers were being screened on disembarking from the catamaran. 

On being questioned by the Customs officers, the man claimed that he was carrying washing soap. A test showed he was carrying cannabis. 

The police are investigating.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Woman murdered in St Julian's

  2. Man held in connection with woman's murder

  3. 'Six bouncers beat me until I lost...

  4. Woman critical after falling from moored...

  5. Fuel prices down, PN says the reduction...

  6. Keith Schembri’s business interests...

  7. Watch: All roads lead to Valletta for...

  8. Plan to create new peninsula at St...

  9. Delimara - ‘Tanker will not have to...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed