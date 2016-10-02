Schools population up by more than 2,000 because of influx of workers
An influx of foreign workers and their families, mostly from EU countries, has seen the population of state school increase by well over 2,000 after years of decline, Education Minister Evarist Bartolo said this morning.
He said at a Labour Party activity that the education authorities were reacting to the country's needs. More students were studying sciences and an increased emphasis was also being made on the second and third languages.
There was also more emphasis on physical education and for the first time, a batch of 20 PE teachers had been engaged in one go.
Mr Bartolo said that 500 students who had not been interested in sitting for 'O' levels had been 'saved' and encouraged to further their education.
Speaking later, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said private schools, like government schools, needed more space for foreign children. The government needed to see how it could help the private sector cater for the education needs of foreigners willing to pay for education.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.