Plan to create new peninsula at St Julian’s comes under fire

The Paceville master plan mentions a new peninsula to be created by reclamation in front of Portomaso in St Julian’s, hosting residential units and a tower. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A new peninsula – created through land reclamation – proposed in front of Portomaso in St Julian’s to host residential units and a tower, has come under fire from local councils and area residents.

The proposed peninsula is in the Paceville master plan launched last week, but it takes a careful reading to notice the project. The word “land reclamation” appears once, towards the end of the hefty document.

The newly created land would sit next to a marine special area of conservation west of the site. The total developable floor space proposed is 234,000 square metres – almost the size of the entire White Rocks complex. Development would comprise residential units over 50 per cent of the land, hotels on 44 per cent, offices on five per cent and “other” using one per cent.

Public consultation is not a vox pop

The master plan for the area is set to accommodate a number of high-rise buildings.

The deputy mayor of St Julian’s, Albert Buttigieg, alleged the proposed master plan was just a smokescreen to accommodate pre-electoral agreements.

Michael Briguglio, local councillor for Sliema, was among those protesting against the original development in the 1990s.

“When the Portomaso development was approved, Tumas Group sold the idea that there would be no further development. This was already ignored when another development for new apartments on the seafront was approved two years ago. This would be the second time this commitment is breached,” he said.

Residents had objected to that permit, saying they had purchased their property on the understanding development would not expand. Residents who spoke to this newspaper are now concerned their apartments will face yet more buildings despite the hefty prices paid for views.

Dr Briguglio said the plans presented were amateurish. “Public consultation is not a vox pop. There’s huge concern with the way things are moving forward. The government is giving more importance to the short-term interest of developers – in this case, Tumas is involved in other major projects like the power station and four Mrieħel high-rise towers – than the public interest. The necessary assessments on social, economic and environmental impacts aren’t done.”

It was irresponsible to propose such projects before a national master plan on high-rise was done following assessments, he added.