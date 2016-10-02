Muscat again hints at ending Alitalia talks, insists election is not close

Joseph Muscat (File photo)

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat hinted once more today that he could be about to end talks with Alitalia about it acquiring a big stake in Air Malta.

In a speech at Għaxaq Labour Party Club he also twice said that a general election is 18 months away, belittling Opposition comments that it could be close.

On Air Malta, Dr Muscat said that the government would take decisions solely on what suited the country and not some foreign company. The government was not excluding anything and would talk with whoever appeared to be best for Malta, he said.

The government, he added, had not excluded selling shares to the Maltese, but that was not possible in terms of regulations.

Furthermore, in the modern aviation world, what Air Malta needed most was a strategic partnership and a link-up to an international network.

Malta was smaller than even regional European airlines and by being on its own it suffered from economies of scale in talks on aircraft leasing or fuel procurement.

The challenge, therefore, was not just to find millions in investment but to ensure that Air Malta could have a firm presence in the international market.

Early in his address, Dr Muscat said foreign investment was brought to Malta thanks to hard work and new ideas.

Malta had improved his competitiveness by eight places according to an international index. Unemployment was at an all-time low and the working population was on a record high.

The obvious question was whether the country now was better off than three years ago. He was sure that in their heart or hearts, all, including Simon Busuttil, knew that Malta was now better off.

In tourism, he observed, Malta welcomed 257,000 tourists in August, a new record.

But that posed new challenges for infrastructural services including the roads, cleanliness, waste collection and sewage services.

An influx of foreign workers and their families increased pressures on the education system and also created pressures elsewhere, but such foreign workers were not taking away work from the Maltese, Dr Muscat said. However the Maltese needed to take up all job opportunities available to them.

Dr Muscat said the government would work with the private sector to improve the infrastructure, including tunnels to ease road congestion.

By the time the general election was held, ‘in 18 months’ time’ the government would leave a legacy of good public finances, a strong economy, and a good future.

THE FORTHCOMING BUDGET

On the forthcoming Budget, Dr Muscat said this would be a continuation of the government's roadmap that ensured continuity, a good investment climate, and social justice. The government would continue to encourage employment, but also give more help to those who could not work - while clamping down on benefits fraud.

FUEL PRICES DOWN

Dr Muscat said the reduction in fuel prices, announced this morning, was the eleventh by this government. This decline was coming about while oil prices had risen by six per cent and OPEC was cutting production.

Linking local prices to the international oil price, as the PN wanted, brought about uncertainty, Dr Muscat said. There could be some months where local prices were higher, but in most cases they were much lower.

CRANE INVESTMENT

Dr Muscat hailed Malta's success in attracting investment from all parts of the world, including China and the United States.

He said currency printer Crane would take on far more than former De La Rue workers. It was create jobs for hundreds. It was therefore important that Maltese students and workers were sufficiently trained to take up such work and one would not end up with a situation where big companies took workers from smaller firms, creating problems for them.

Busuttil has switched on his election engine, but appears he has shifted to reverse gear.

Dr Muscat belittled comments by the Opposition leader that a general election could be round the corner and said the government's focus was on governing.

"Busuttil has switched on his election engine, but appears he has shifted to reverse gear" Dr Muscat said.

He said that while the Opposition was saying that in wanted 16-year-olds to have the vote, and that criminal libel should be removed, neither of those two proposals had been in the PN electoral programme.

It would be better, he said, for the PN to explain was it meant by privatising public services, as it announced recently in a meeting with social partners. The PN had also said it wanted to address the issue of excess public sector workers. What did this mean, would workers be sacked? Would trade unions take this up?

On the forthcoming presidency of the European Union, Dr Muscat said he wanted to assure everyone that the government would not be distracted from the people's needs.

He congratulated Leo Brincat on his appointment to the Court of Auditors, saying the unanimous approval by the Council of Ministers was a sign of confidence for Malta.