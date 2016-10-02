Malta's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in the Maltese newspapers today.

The Sunday Times of Malta says that a proposed new peninsula created through land reclamation in front of Portomaso in St Julian’s to host residential units and a tower, has come under fire from local councils and area residents.

The Malta Independent says the Maltese government has retained the top spot for the most requests for user data.

MaltaToday says Joseph Muscat's trust rating has stabilised at 8% more than Simon Busuttil's.

Il-Mument carries comments saying Keith Schembri's involvement regarding the Crane investment is not ethical because of his position as the prime ministers chief of staff. It also says the government may be considering the building of two large gas tanks in Delimara.

Illum says Joseph Muscat is close to ending talks for Alitalia to acquire a stake in Air Malta.

It-Torċa claims there is spying in the government's finances, and the PN came up with its Budget proposals after being told what the government would say in the Budget.

KullĦadd said the bomb which severely injured a van driver in Marsa last week was of a similar composition as one which killed a man in 2014.