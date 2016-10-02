Advert
Sunday, October 2, 2016, 09:15

Fuel prices down

Enemed has announced a reduction in fuel prices.

Diesel is down by two cents and petrol by a cent, as from tomorrow.

See table.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Woman murdered in St Julian's

  2. Man held in connection with woman's murder

  3. 'Six bouncers beat me until I lost...

  4. Woman critical after falling from moored...

  5. Keith Schembri’s business interests...

  6. Watch: All roads lead to Valletta for...

  7. PN raises questions about Crane Currency...

  8. Fuel prices down

  9. Ippowstja fuq Facebook - Maltese now...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed