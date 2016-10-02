Friday's murder: Investigations suspended as suspect suffers mental health issues
The police have abruptly stopped their investigations into a man from Togo suspected of involvement into the murder of a 41-year-old woman on Friday, for reasons of mental health.
The man is being given medical care and the inquiring magistrate has been informed, the police said.
Caroline Magri, 41, was found fatally stabbed in the bedroom of a St Julians apartment. She had several injuries to her chest and neck.
The suspect is believed to have been a friend of the victim
