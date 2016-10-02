Busuttil insists people will benefit from money saved by ending corruption

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil insisted today that his party's mission was to serve the people and prepare itself to be an alternative government that was responsive to the people's needs.

Speaking in Nadur, Gozo, Dr Busuttil hit out at corruption, which, he said, meant that the people's money were squandered.

He also listed a range of measures which a future PN government would take to improve the living standards of different strata of society, including a reversal of rents on social housing, a raising of pensions, a revision of taxes paid by the elderly on dividends and free medicines to the elderly.

It was disgraceful, he said, that cancer patients needed to plead to the Community Chest Fund for help, while the government spent money on Cafe' Premiere.

Under a PN government, he added, all chemotherapy treatment would be free of charge.

Money would be saved not only by doing away with corruption but by other means, such as having a smaller Cabinet, he said.

He said the PN government would also reduce stamp duty on property purchases in Gozo.

Capital gains tax would be reduced to encourage the use of green energy and to promote rehabilitation of buildings.

Construction companies would also be given fiscal incentives to improve their equipment to higher environmental standards.

TRANSPORT

Dr Busuttil reiterated his call for a fast transit system, such as a light railway or tram, to ease traffic congestion, also linking Malta and Gozo.

He said the PN would publish its pre-budget proposals this week because the PN did not hold back from announcing its ideas early, rather than at election time.

In his speech Dr Busuttil promised a level playing field for businesses and said this did not happen in the case of the Crane investment, which showed that to do something, one had to 'go through Kasco' - the company owned by the prime minister's chief of staff.

He insisted that Mr Schembri had a serious conflict of interest - on the one hand he sat on a government delegation involved in talks to get Crane to Malta, and on the other hand he had a financial interest in the company's operations in Malta.

Dr Busuttil referred to the arrival, shortly, of the gas tanker for the new power station, labelling it the monument to government corruption. The power station deal had been negotiated by people who had secret Panama companies, he observed. Inexplicably, the deal bound the government on a power purchasing arrangement for 18 years when it was cheaper to buy electricity from the interconnector.