Blugirl goes orange, as Alberta Ferretti presents a sharper femininity at Milan Fashion Week

MAC makeup artist Michele Magnani highlighted the use of orange for the Blugirl collection. Photo: Kurt Paris

Young, fresh and stylish: three adjectives to define the Blugirl collection. Photo: Kurt Paris

While femininity and grace will always have their place on the Milan catwalks, this year the looks feel a bit more grown-up, a bit harder. It feels as though the Milan woman has become a bit more of a bad girl.



Blugirl

Blugirl is one of those labels that appeals across different generations. It is a brand that is young and fresh, targeted mainly at the younger generations but with elements that appeal even to the older woman. The collection for next summer retains its youthful, fresh appearance, and there’s a sense of a happy, stylish innocence in its design. But it also possesses an element of strength with the sharp lines and structure of the pieces. The collection retains the elegance the brand is renowned for. The styling of the pieces was impeccable, different fabrics overlaid each other with accessories with tassel accents and gaucho hats not worn but adding detail to the back.

The shoes are most definitely a talking point - androgynous sandals added a perfect flair to these otherwise highly feminine looks.

The makeup was kept very youthful and fresh, glossy orange eyes were created by MAC makeup artist Michele Magnani who backstage emphasised the importance of playing around with different products to create a unique makeup look. He also highlighted the importance of orange as a colour trend for next spring/summer.

Alberta Ferretti

Alberta Ferretti models wore a look that hinted at a bit of rebellion. Photo: Kurt Paris

At Alberta Ferretti, the fairytale dream was still alive but in a bit of a more grown-up manner. The designer wowed the audience with her feminine but ultra-styled creations. Models sashayed down the runway in beautiful dresses crossing each other at a circular point within the catwalk. The brief explained that "these clothes are creative tools for telling the story of a new woman whose personality strongly conveys unambiguous and conscious femininity."

Alberta Ferretti went for a dreamy date night makeup look. Photo: Kurt Paris

The femininity and elegance that the designer is renowned for are still present within this collection but with a much harder edge. There were unexpected strong and hard details - for starters a lot of leather, mainly in the form of cowboy belts, corset tops. There were also lingerie elements peeking out from underneath masculine cut suits, giving off a seductive image. It felt like the graceful Alberta Ferretti woman has grown an attitude and whole lot of spunk.

The makeup look by MAC Cosemtics was a dreamy date night look. It felt a little bit rebellious - black smudged eyeliner gave off that image of late night makeup after a night of partying.

To find out more about the world of fashion, check out Caroline's blog at www.carolinefashionstyling.com