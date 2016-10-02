Thank you from Honduras

I would like to thank the Mission Fund for the money given to me to be able to work in Honduras as a missionary.

My work consists of evangelisation and social work to proclaim the Word of God and give witness to it. This work is done to help Christians know God more and also to attain their sanctity with happiness.

I ask the Maltese to support the Mission Fund in a number of ways: With prayers, to fulfil the work of salvation and also so that the Mission Fund will always have generous people to help them persevere in this holy work.

Economically, so that the Mission fund will help the missionaries and also the poor.

Nobody is so poor that he cannot help those who are worse off than others. Those who wish to help can do so by depositing money in any of the following accounts: HSBC No: 061 197 448 050; BOV No: 163 007 980 19; APS No: 200 008 207 62; BANIF No: 000 879 031 01.

Also, voluntary work can be carried out to show love for the poor and at the same time help the poor to live according to their dignity.

From the bottom of my heart, I wish to thank everybody and ask the good Lord to bless the Mission Fund and all its benefactors.