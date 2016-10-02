Our duty to welcome migrants

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

We were all made by God. We were all meant to be brothers and sisters in Christ. We were born in a certain age and year because God wanted something from us in that particular age. Hence we are co-travellers on this brief trek on earth, and in duty bound to help, console and house each other, regardless of colour, race or religion.

Unfortunately, we have been hampered by historic scandals, slavery, apartheid, racism and false ideas fed to the gullible. Christ said that when we give a morsel of food or a sip of water or clothing to one of the smallest of the small, we give it to him.

He warned that God would say this to us on judgement day if we failed to feed, clothe and visit the sick, the abandoned and prisoners. He never said to restrict our help to Catholics. We have a moral obligation, even if it entails sacrifice, to welcome and receive migrants, even if they are not only fleeing wars and persecution but also in need of a job.