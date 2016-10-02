Advert
Charles Micallef, Qawra

Misleading consumers

Over the past years the demand for the world famous Aberdeen Angus beef has grown to such an extent that it is now available in most butcher shops, or so we think.

Some butchers are just using the name to exploit consumers who have no way of verifying the facts and have to accept their word that the product displayed is genuine Angus.

