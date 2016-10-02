No Balotelli in Italy squad
A revitalised Mario Balotelli has not done enough to earn an Italy recall. The Nice striker was yesterday omitted from Giampiero Ventura’s selection for World Cup qualifiers against Spain, in Turin, on Thursday and Macedonia, in Skopje, today week.
Azzurri squad
Buffon (Juventus), Donnarumma (Milan), Perin (Genoa); Astori (Fiorentina), Barzagli (Juventus), Bonucci (Juventus), Chiellini (Juventus), Ogbonna (West Ham), Romagnoli (Milan), Bernardeschi (Fiorentina), Bonaventura (Milan); Candreva (Inter), Criscito (Zenit SP), Darmian (Man. United), De Rossi (Roma), De Sciglio (Milan), Florenzi (Roma), Montolivo (Milan), Parolo (Lazio), Verratti (Paris SG); Belotti (Torino), Eder (Inter), Gabbiadini (Napoli), Immobile (Lazio), Pelle (Shandong Luneng), Sansone (Villarreal).
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.