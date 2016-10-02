New term at Zazu Football School starts this month

Ray Farrugia (red cap) introducing UK football manager and renowned youth academy coach Chris Ramsey to his young players during one of the Zazu Football School activities last season.

Another season of the Zazu Football School for young football hopefuls will be starting later on this month, running up to the end of May next year.

First applications have already been taken up with most of the children (ages ranging between four and 14) attending the school from the previous season again deciding to extend their registrations by another term.

The Zazu Football School remains under the charge of former Malta international and the current assistant national team coach Ray Farrugia. Again, he will be assisted by qualified personnel as training will be conducted at the San Ġwann football ground.

One may obtain more details by phoning 9985-5990 or 9949-1594.

Other information on registration is also available from [email protected] and the school’s facebook page.