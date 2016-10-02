Inter close to returning to former glories – De Boer

Inter coach Frank de Boer giving instructions to his players during a league match.

Frank de Boer believes it is only “a matter of time” before Inter are capable of beating anyone.

The Dutch boss got a reminder of Inter’s current frailty when overseeing a 3-1 Europa League defeat to Sparta Prague on Thursday and he knows there is a long way to go before the Nerazzurri cultivate the capacity to once again win the Serie A title, a feat last achieved in 2010.

This evening Inter will get the chance to test themselves against opponents a little more advanced in that mission, with Roma having finished as runners-up twice in the last three years.

De Boer, the former Ajax head coach, would love Inter to be dominating the race for the Scudetto – and they are only four points behind Juventus – but he recognises that small steps are needed.

He said: “This match against Roma is one of the most challenging fixtures, but we have to work hard to maintain the same high levels against all opponents.

“Roma are a really strong team because they’ve got high quality players in every department.

“We have to be ready to take them on, otherwise it’ll be a really tough night. Both Roma and us want to win, in the league as much as in the cups, because we are two clubs rich with quality.

“It’s just a matter of time before this team reaches the level it deserves to be at, while Roma can already beat anyone they face.”

The encounter at the Stadio Olimpico will see Francesco Totti turn out in the league for the first time as a 40-year-old.

On Tuesday the Roma captain entered his fifth decade and only days later he was celebrating with three assists in a 4-0 Giallorossi victory over Astra Giurgiu in the Europa League.

“Totti is a brilliant footballer,” said De Boer, only six years the striker’s senior.

“He can change a game at any moment because he’s difficult to mark and because he has so much experience.

“It’s only a few days since he showed the whole of Europe what he’s still capable of.”

Despite De Boer’s admiration for the capital club, they currently trail Inter by a single point and midfielder Radja Nainggolan wants that to change.

“Inter are doing well in the league this season and it’s a big game for us because we’re a point behind them at the moment,” he told reporters.

“So, beating a team like Inter would be a great sign.

“They’re playing well at the moment, they lost against Sparta Prague but I think they could have a good season.”

Napoli, the only unbeaten team in the table, play Atalanta this afternoon.

The Azzurri were 4-2 winners over Benfica in the Champions League in midweek while leaders Juventus thumped Dinamo Zagreb as a warm-up for their meeting with lowly Empoli in Tuscany in today’s early kick-off.

In other matches today, Cagliari entertain Crotone, Sampdoria host Palermo and mid-table Fiorentina will look to test England goalkeeper Joe Hart’s skills at Torino.

Serie A

Played yesterday

Pescara 0

Chievo 2

Meggiorini 76; Inglese 85;

HT: 0-0. Att: 13,500.

Udinese 0

Lazio 3

Immobile 28, 61; Keita 54;

HT: 0-1. Att: 12,000.

Playing today

Atalanta vs Napoli - 15.00

Bologna vs Genoa - 15.00

Cagliari vs Crotone - 15.00

Empoli vs Juventus - 12.30

Milan vs Sassuolo - 18.00

Roma vs Inter - 20.45

Sampdoria vs Palermo - 15.00

Torino vs Fiorentina - 18.00

Serie B

Avellino vs Pro Vercelli - 3-2

Benevento vs Novara - 1-0

Entella vs Vicenza - 4-1

Frosinone vs Perugia - 1-2

Spal vs Salernitana - 3-2

Ternana vs Verona - 0-3

Trapani vs Cittadella - 0-2

Playing today

Cesena vs Latina - 15.00

Ascoli vs Spezia - 17.30

Tomorrow

Carpi vs Pisa - 20.30

Standings: Cittadella 18; Verona 16; Benevento 14; Entella, Pisa 11; Brescia, Spezia 10; Carpi, Perugia, Bari 9; Spal, Frosinone 8; Ascoli, Ternana 7; Salernitana, Cesena, Avellino, Pro Vercelli 6; Novara, Trapani, Vicenza 5; Latina 4.