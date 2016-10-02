Għargħur, Lija share spoils

Għargħur 2

Lija Athletic 2

Għargħur and Lija shared four goals in an interesting and balanced encounter at the Tedesco Stadium, yesterday.

The usual pairing of Erjon Beu and Jorge Garcia Vidal were again among the protagonists as Lija took only three minutes to open the score.

Garcia Vidal darted into the area from the right, squared the ball to Beu whose grounder gave the keeper no chance.

Għargħur tried to hit back but it was Lija who missed a golden opportunity to double their lead when Garcia Vidal hit badly from a good position.

Parity was soon restored though as Muda Fagbeja was brought down in the box by Carl Cassar. Fagbeja picked himself up to score from the penalty.

But Lija regained their lead nine minutes later when from a Beu centre, the unmarked Garcia Vidal headed home.

Lija had good chances to go in for the break leading by a wider margin but Cassar’s effort came off the upright and Garcia Vidal saw his shot going just wide.

Lija held the initiative after the interval with the unmarked Ige blasting his shot against the keeper from inside the box.

Għargħur regrouped and drew level 15 minutes from time when substitute Delima Nicolau released Fagbeja who hit home past the Lija keeper.

Għargħur also went close to scoring a third goal late on when Luke Busuttil weaved his way through but drove his shot just over the crossbar.

Għargħur: Z. Valletta, L. Galea, K. Fedele, J. Azzopardi, L. Busuttil, M. Fagbeja, W. Barbosa, J. Briffa, C. Gie (E. Delima Nicolau), D. Sciberras (L. Vella), I. Chircop (R. Brincat).

Lija: L. Bonnici, C. Cassar, P. Babic, A. Galem, D. Scerri, E. Beu, A. Sammut (P. Dandolo), M. Clinch, J. Garcia Vidal, P. Borg (L. Muscat), A. Ige (K. Cutajar).

Referee: Sandro Spiteri.

Best player: M. Fagbeja (Għargħur).

Rabat Ajax 3

Pieta Hotspurs 1

Rabat: S. Mintoff, N. Caruana, J. Caruana, S. Gauci, B. Micallef, A. Smeir (C. Vella), N. Attard (G. Bu-geja), D. Falzon, E. Goodman (K. Muscat), R. Micallef, D. Azzopardi.

Pieta: J. Chircop St John, K. Micallef, C. Degabriele (N. Pace Cocks), T. Bartolo, D. Agius, M. Mifsud, Y. Dimitrov, C. Gauci (C. Magri), G. Mensah, J.M. Ruiz Perez, A. Mizzi (J. Scicluna).

Scorers: Smeir (RA) 18; Goodman (RA) 40; Caruana (RA) 50; Mensah (PH) 62.

Red card: Azzopardi (RA) 49.

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri.

Best player: E.J. Goodman (Rabat).