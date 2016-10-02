Advert
Coach Lufi parts with Mosta FC

Edmund Lufi is no longer Mosta coach after resigning from his post following the Premier League club’s decision to hand over the team’s reins to Ivan Zammit.

Lufi joined Mosta in summer following stints with Pieta Hotspurs and San Ġwann. He was assigned the role of head coach and technical staff member Zammit his assistant.

Mosta started the season badly, culminating with Friday’s 5-2 defeat to Ħamrun Spartans. It was the Blues’ fifth upset from seven matches with Lufi opting not to sit on the bench against the Spartans.

Lufi said: “I no longer feel comfortable of taking merit or responsibility for the latest results of the team which is not chosen, led or trained by me.

“I want to thank all those who supported me in this experience and wish Mosta FC all the best for the future.”

