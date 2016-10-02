F1 - Red Bull double as Hamilton's race goes up in smoke

Daniel Ricciardo won the Malaysia grand prix this morning, leading Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen in a dramatic grand prix which saw Lewis Hamilton's race go up in smoke.

Championship leader Nico Roserg came third and saw his lead grow to 23 points.

Kimi Raikkonen was fourth for Ferrari.

Hamilton led from pole but it was a disastrous start from second for Rosberg who was clipped by Ferrari's Vettel, sending him spinning to the back of the grid. Vettel retired with suspension failure.

Rosberg managed to make his way up despite being penalised 10 seconds for 'causing a collision' when he passed Raikkonen, although neither suffered damage.

Hamilton had been comfortably in the lead when his usually reliable engine suddenly caught fire. He banged his arms on his head in disappointment at what could be a fatal blow to his championship chances.

Ricciardo and Verstappen at one stage battled wheel to wheel but Ricciardo kept his lead to the end.

It was a good race for MacLaren. Fernando Alonso, who started last after an engine change, ended up seventh and Button, on his 300th race, was ninth.