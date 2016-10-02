Young singer in music video

During the past months, Mediacast were in contact with singer Michela Galea, 19, who rose through the ranks of the music scene with her success at the 2014 edition of Konkors Kanzunetta Indipendenza, to work on a music video to be used as an educational medium to push forward the use of the Maltese language in schools and use selective lyrics as poetry.

The chosen song, Fejn Marru t-Tfal? by Renato Briffa and Rita Pace, was highly received during the 2015 edition of L-Għanja tal-Poplu. The song is about the difficulties encountered by parents when raising children.

The video features two spots, one which sees Galea in a white dress playing the piano or looking into the mirror singing the lyrics passionately and the other involving two young dancers from the Steps Ahead Dance Academy.

The video was produced by Rowena Testa and Jean-Luc Camilleri and was launched during the television programme Espresso hosted by Wayne Aquilina and Paulette Gafa on One TV.

