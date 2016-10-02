Advert
Sunday, October 2, 2016, 19:56

Short film festival at Villa Bologna

Over the past six years the number of short film narratives has exploded and opened up new pathways for rising filmmakers. The annual Short Films Under The Stars festival is the platform for new directors making their first mark in the filmmaker’s field with new ideas and new filming techniques.

Thousands of shorts are created worldwide every year and the festival is the ideal place for filmmakers to feature their productions.

This year the festival will be held at Villa Bologna open air cinema (behind San Anton Gardens) on Friday at 7.30pm. Patrons will be able to vote for their favourite film in the Audience Choice Award section.

Entrance to the festival is €10 including a glass of wine and popcorn.

For booking e-mail [email protected] or text to 9905 2482.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Top 1980s TV series Dynasty set for reboot

  2. Spice Girls scold Simon Cowell for...

  3. Reunited Spice Girls should perform new...

  4. Brad Pitt to have drug tests in deal...

  5. Malta Short Film Festival awards

  6. Inferno of a movie

  7. Historical documentary on two Italians...

  8. Beautiful and intense

  9. A treasure trove of Malta’s commercial...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed