Short film festival at Villa Bologna

Over the past six years the number of short film narratives has exploded and opened up new pathways for rising filmmakers. The annual Short Films Under The Stars festival is the platform for new directors making their first mark in the filmmaker’s field with new ideas and new filming techniques.

Thousands of shorts are created worldwide every year and the festival is the ideal place for filmmakers to feature their productions.

This year the festival will be held at Villa Bologna open air cinema (behind San Anton Gardens) on Friday at 7.30pm. Patrons will be able to vote for their favourite film in the Audience Choice Award section.

Entrance to the festival is €10 including a glass of wine and popcorn.

For booking e-mail [email protected] or text to 9905 2482.