Reunited Spice Girls should perform new songs, says Victoria Beckham

File photo dated 26/6/2012 of the Spice Girls (from left to right) Melanie Brown (Mel B), Melanie Chisholm (Mel C), Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham.

Victoria Beckham has spoken out about the Spice Girls reunion - saying that the band should perform new songs.

Geri Horner, Melanie Brown and Emma Bunton are reuniting while Beckham and Melanie Chisholm have declined to take part.

Singer turned fashion designer Beckham, 42, told The Sunday Times' Style magazine that she wished the trio well, saying: "Of course, as a new group, I do."

But she suggested her ex-bandmates do not sing their old hits, saying it would make her feel "sad".

"I do think they should sing new material, though, because what we did as the Spice Girls was so special," she said.

"If they sang Spice Girls songs, I think I might be a bit sad."

Beckham's ex-bandmate Chisholm previously revealed why she decided not to take part, saying "something didn't feel quite right and I had to follow my gut".

"There's a lot to be said for bowing out on a high note," she told Love magazine earlier this year.

Beckham also insisted she and husband David, who are parents to sons Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 11, and five-year-old daughter Harper, will not be having a fifth child.

"No! I am done," she said.

Beckham also revealed she hates appearing on the red carpet, saying: "I just can't wait to get down the carpet and be done with it.

"I don't know if it's the years of being photographed and the criticism, but I just feel exposed and vulnerable and uncomfortable, and I can't be myself."