Le Méridien exhibition showcases local talent

Reclining Nude by Noel Attard.

My Better Half by Saviour Baldachino.

Thirteen artists, two curators and two live acts trumpeted the opening of a new exhibition at Le Méridien St Julian’s Hotel & Spa.

Titled Lokali, the exhibition is being held within the KuDeTa Restaurant, Lounge and Bar and is being curated by Claude Camilleri, the hotel’s curator, and Maria Galea.

“This will give our audience, local and in-house guests, the opportunity to see contemporary artwork by Maltese artists under one roof,” Alex Incorvaja, general manager, said.

It features works by Andrew Diacono, Noel Attard, Victor Agius, Antoine Farrugia, Maria Galea, Tony Briffa, Emmanuel Caruana, Gabriel Caruana, Mark Mallia, Stiefnu, Saviour Baldachino, Alan Pace and the Muscat Trio.

Opened by two live acts, Mr & Mrs Smith and Adrian Ir-Russu & Friends, the exhibition is open until November 29.