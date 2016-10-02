Inferno of a movie

The 2010 fire was one of history’s worst man-made disasters.

Deepwater Horizon

Director: Peter Berg

Stars: Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russel, John Malkovich

Duration: 107 mins

Class: 12A

KRS Releasing Ltd.

It was a tragedy that made the headlines and dominated them for a while. On April 20, 2010 the Deepwater Horizon, a deep-water drilling oil rig leased by British Petroleum and situated about 65km off the Louisiana coast, experienced an explosion and catastrophic fire leading to one of history’s worst man-made disasters.

Many on board the rig died, while thousands upon thousands of gallons of oil leaked into the ocean causing irreparable damage to the marine and coastal life in the surrounding area.

The film bearing the rig’s name covers the efforts by the 126 members of the crew to survive the deadly inferno that engulfed them as the gargantuan structure of the rig collapsed around them that fateful evening.

The first half of the film sets up the events – Mike Williams (Mark Wahlberg) is having breakfast at home with wife Felicia (Kate Hudson) and daughter Sydney (Stella Allen), the day he is set to depart for a three-week shift on the rig. Once at work, he hooks up with his colleagues including “Mr Jimmy” Harrell (Kurt Russell), the rig’s offshore installation manager, and the man in charge of the entire crew.

Also on board is a delegation from British Petroleum, led by Donald Vidrine (John Malkovich) keen to see drilling work progress to make up for costly delays on the project.

There are moments at this juncture when the film may lose its audience, given the amount of technical jargon used as the story begins to unfold. Director Peter Berg and scriptwriters Matthew Michael Carnahan and Matthew Sand clearly wanted to create a movie that is as authentic as possible, and this is made abundantly clear as Mr Jimmy and Vidrine are at loggerheads over some issues the rig is having.

To resolve the issue Jimmy orders some pressure tests of sorts, barking orders to his numerous crew as they crank the machinery into action. What is happening and what is being said is for the most part incomprehensible… but truth be told, little does it matter, because as the heated discussions are taking place, we are privy to some pretty dramatic underwater scenes showing pieces of the rig’s complex drilling equipment creaking ominously indicating that something is clearly wrong while the on-board computers don’t quite get the message… and the tension mounts inexorably.

It is a superb piece of disaster filmmaking – vibrant, dangerous and exciting

Berg wisely opts to focus for the most part on the action on the explosion and its aftermath, only cutting once or twice, and then briefly, to Felicia at home waiting for news.

And what action! As a colossal fire is breaking loose within the rig’s bowels, machinery starts to collapse, the computer systems fail and the generators plunge the whole into a thick claustrophobic darkness. Personnel are flung around the enormous vessel like rag dolls, the panic in the air so palpable you can almost taste is as they desperately, oftentimes heroically try and fix the damage.

Soon it becomes a living hell, and Williams, initially oblivious to what is going on from the comfort of his cabin, tries to make his way to safety, picking up survivors, along the way in a labyrinthine structure that is groaning under the weight of thousands of tonnes of steel threatening to give way any moment, while combustible gas pours in through seemingly every nook and cranny.

It is a superb piece of disaster filmmaking – vibrant, dangerous and exciting. Yet, once you get over the nail-biting thrilling ride that takes up the latter part of the film, the sobering reality lingers that this is something that only happened a few short years ago leading to not only an enormous ecological disaster but also to the loss of life of 11 crew members, whose bodies were tragically never recovered.

Kudos, therefore, to Berg, for not hitting us too hard on the head with the clear message about corporate greed putting profit before safety – although Malkovich is a tad over-the-top as the ‘villain of the piece’; and for eschewing unnecessary sentimentality and garnering from his ensemble gritty, determined and believable performances as the ship’s heroic crew and who provide the heart of the film.

Wahlberg does what he does best here – perfectly embodying a solid everyman – an ordinary man thrown into dangerous, extraordinary circumstances driven by the survival instinct that kicks in. Russell as Mr Jimmy is similarly effective. While Gina Rodriguez’s turn as rig worker Andrea Fleytas may initially seem like tokenism, hers is an equally solid turn – Fleytas a crucial member of the crew. The scenes of her and Williams trying to reach safety provide one of the film’s most anxiety-ridden moments.

Also showing

Don’t Breathe (Classification 15): Rocky (Jane Levy), Alex and Money are three Detroit thieves who get their kicks by breaking into the houses of wealthy people. Money gets word about a blind veteran who won a major cash settlement following the death of his only child. Figuring he’s an easy target, the trio invades the man’s secluded home in an abandoned neighbourhood. Finding themselves trapped inside, the young intruders must fight for their lives after making a shocking discovery about their supposedly helpless victim.

Morgan (Classification 15): Morgan (Anya Taylor-Joy) is a bioengineered child who began walking and talking after one month of existence, exceeding the wildest expectations of her creators. When Morgan attacks one of her handlers, a corporate troubleshooter (Kate Mara) visits the remote, top-secret facility where she’s kept to assess the risks of keeping her alive. When the girl breaks free and starts running amok, the staff members find themselves in a dangerous lockdown with an unpredictable and violent synthetic human.