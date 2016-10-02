Campaigner for talent in culture

While many people have long disputed and bandied theories about whether or not musicians are born or indeed made, Mediterranean Conference Centre Art Manager and musician Alexei Galea Cavallazzi felt the need to be part of the music scene since he was a young boy.

“To be honest, I can’t remember a time when I didn’t adore music. My parents always recall an anecdote about the time when my mother was pregnant with me and they visited the Barbican; she always says that even at that point it was obvious that the path I would take would involve music in some way or another. So great was my love for it, that I never felt entirely comfortable attending a ‘normal’ school and it was for this reason that my parents sent me to The Purcell School for young musicians where I studied both violin and piano.”

Alexei first performed with orchestras as a soloist at the age of 12, after which he gave recitals and concerts in various countries in Europe. On graduating from The Purcell School, Alexei was offered places as a violinist at the Royal Academy, as well as the Royal College and after furthering his violin studies at the Royal College, he decided to go on to read for an honours degree in Musicology at Oxford University.

The musician maintains that children should be given the opportunity to listen to classical music and attend serious concerts from a very young age in order to help them grow into thinking and discerning adults.

“I don’t really believe in watered down programmes for children, as I think it hinders growth. When I attended Purcell School, which is very close to London, teachers would take us to watch Shakespeare plays and concerts in the city and after we would be given the opportunity to discuss our opinions and feelings on the subjects. I believe that exposing children to these kinds of things fosters learning, understanding and ultimately, an expansion of the mind’s horizons. By the time I got to Oxford, I was more than ready to study the piano as well as the academic subjects offered. What we need to be focusing on in Malta is the same kind of holistic approach to education.”

It is my firm belief that the cultural scene of any capital city in Europe cannot do without performances by orchestras from other countries

Upon completion of his degree, Alexei attended and graduated from the Moscow State Conservatoire where he studied piano under the tutoring of Viktor Merzhanov and Yuri Didenko and chamber music with Alexandr Rudin for six years, becoming the first musician to ever receive a Russian Union Federation Medal for his contribution to cultural ties between Russia and Malta.

Alexei Galea Cavallazzi

“My main aim is to get as many foreign orchestras as I can to Malta, so that the Maltese will have the opportunity to hear world famous musicians live. It is my firm belief that the cultural scene of any capital city in Europe cannot do without performances by orchestras from other countries. I feel that this aspect is very important in helping raise performance standards. In fact, I even organised masterclasses in the past which enabled Maltese pianists to study free of charge with acclaimed professors from the Moscow Conservatoire. Of course, none of these projects would be possible without the co-funding of the European Foundation for the Support of Culture, The Georgian Ministry of Culture and other such institutions.”

However, despite his pioneering efforts in the cultural sphere, the musician does show his concern with regard to the use and misuse of talent in Malta.

“The culture scene has to be careful not to lose its best talent. One of the problems of making music viable is the fact that youngsters don’t see it as such, because they can become discouraged if they see people with very little talent getting ahead whilst they struggle. We should better foster an environment of meritocracy and people with international careers abroad should be given the chance to contribute.”

While Alexei continues to campaign to make sure that Malta is offered the best talent, he will continue his own musical journey.

“Next season I will be conducting the Karelia Symphony, the Georgian State Sinfonietta and the Craiova Symphony Orchestra amongst others where I look forward to conducting Brahms First Symphony in Petrozavodsk, Rachmaninov’s Second Concerto for piano and Rudi Stephan’s music for orchestra, I shall be also be performing as a soloist in Ukraine and in Germany.

“The Rachmaninov Second will be played by a good friend of mine and one of today’s foremost pianists Albert Mamriev who, incidentally, has already played at the MCC this year. I feel very fortunate to be able to work with such talented people and do my own part in bringing these works of art to life.”