Watch: Rescuer breaks into tears as he rescues toddler from Syria rubble

A Syrian rescue worker has been filmed breaking down in tears as he heroically pulled a 30-day-old baby girl from the rubble of a bombed building in the city of Idlib.

White Helmets volunteer Abu Kifah recovered the girl alive after two hours of digging and held her close before the pair were rushed off in an ambulance to one of Syria's overcrowded hospitals.

At least 11 civilians, including seven children, died during attacks on Idlib on Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Russia is being blamed for the most recent assault as it mounts its support for President Bashar al-Assad.

The United Nations has warned that a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in Aleppo unlike any witnessed so far in Syria's brutal five-year war, which has claimed more than 300,000 lives.