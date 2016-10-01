Advert
Saturday, October 1, 2016, 21:52

Brexit process before German election - British PM

Theresa May

Theresa May

Britain will not wait for German elections due in September 2017 before triggering Article 50 to begin the formal process of leaving the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May told the Sunday Times newspaper.

May, who will give a speech to members of the ruling Conservative Party tomorrow, ruled out an early general election, saying it would cause "instability", but said she would repeal the 1972 European Communities Act which took Britain into what is now the EU.

"We will introduce, in the next Queen's speech, a Great Repeal Bill that will remove the European Communities Act from the statute book," she told the newspaper.

Overturning the act will take legal effect once Britain formally leaves the European Union, the newspaper reported.

