Sports round-up

American Football: Pop singer Lady Gaga will headline the Super Bowl half-time show in February, the National Football League said. The six-time Grammy Award winner known for songs such as “Bad Romance” and “Born This Way,” will take the stage on February 5 in Houston, the NFL said in a statement. The Super Bowl is the most-watched event on United States television drawing more than 100 million viewers.

Ice Hockey: Canada scored two late goals to claim a nervy 2-1 win over Team Europe and complete a series sweep of the World Cup of Hockey final, confirming their status as the sport’s undisputed superpower. With the game heading towards overtime, Brad Marchand scored a short-handed goal with 44 seconds left, about two minutes after Patrice Bergeron had tied the game on the powerplay, as Canada took the best-of-three series 2-0. It was the 16th straight win by Canada in best-on-best international competition and adds the World Cup to gold medal triumphs at the last two Winter Olympics.

Badmington: China’s Dalian Wanda Group, controlled by the country’s richest man Wang Jianlin, has signed an eight-year exclusive partnership with badminton’s international governing body, the latest high-level deal by Wanda to expand its global sports footprint. Financial terms were not disclosed, however Thomas Lund, the Badminton World Federation secretary general, said revenue from the deal would be worth hundreds of millions of dollars over the eight-year period.

Commonwealth Games: Birmingham is entering the race to stage the 2026 Commonwealth Games with the British city’s council leader saying the event would provide an enormous boost to the region’s economy. The West Midlands city, which hosted two games for last year’s Rugby World Cup, staged a Diamond League meeting earlier this year and will also provide the venue for the world indoor athletics championships in 2018. Australia’s Gold Coast will host the 2018 Commonwealth Games before the South African city of Durban stages the event four years later.