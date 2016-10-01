Spieth and Reed inspire US foursomes sweep

A fired-up Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed set the tone as the United States seized early control at the Ryder Cup yesterday with a 4-0 sweep of the opening foursomes matches against holders Europe.

Thunderous roars of “USA, USA, USA” echoed across the ultra-long Hazeltine National layout as twice major winner Spieth and fellow young gun Reed beat European heavyweights Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson 3&2 in the top match to secure the first point.

Soon after, US Open champion Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar completed a 5&4 demolition of an out-of-sorts Lee Westwood, of England, and Belgian rookie Thomas Pieters in the anchor match.

PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker and Zach Johnson came from one down after 11 holes to beat Spaniard Sergio Garcia and Germany’s Martin Kaymer 4&2 before Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler delivered the most surprising point for the Americans.

Fan favourites Mickelson and Fowler were wayward off the tee for most of the session and trailed Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Englishman Andy Sullivan by two after 14 holes before scraping through a fluctuating contest to win one-up.