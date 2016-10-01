Spanish film showing at Spazju Kreattiv

Inma Cuesta and Raúl Arévalo in Sidetracked (2014).

Las Ovejas no Pierden el Tren (Sidetracked) is an optimistic comedy about the manner in which a group of friends who have hit the 40-year mark face the challenges posed by present-day society. Lack of work opportunities and the need to keep up-to-date with practically everything, love stories which no longer conform to the premise of forever and the feeling that nothing quite fits within the promises of the past encircle a set of characters who will do whatever it takes in order to redirect their lives.

The film is directed by Álvarez Armero and stars Inma Cuesta, Raúl Arévalo, Candela Peña and Alberto San Juan in the main roles.

Javier Ocaña writes in Diario El País: “A wonderful ensemble… [Armero] knows what he’s talking about, and he presents it with grace and a slightly nostalgic touch.”

■ The film is showing tomorrow at the cinema at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, at 7pm. It will be screened in Spanish with English subtitles. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.