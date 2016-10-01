Open day in honour of St Francis

The Island Sanctuary is holding an open day tomorrow at their premises in Marsaxlokk to mark the feast of St Francis, patron saint of animals and the ecology.

Visitors will find a bazaar, pet shop, bookshop, and food and drink table on site as well as activities for children. Stalls will close at 4pm and Mass will be celebrated at 4.30pm. Those attending are invited to bring their pets along. After Mass there will be the blessing of pets and a small token will be given to each family.

■ The event is being held at Tas-Silġ, Marsaxlook and doors open at 10.30am. For more information, call 7901 8901 or visit the Sanctuary’s Facebook page or website www.islandsanctuary.com.mt.