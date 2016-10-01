Din l-Art Ħelwa open day

Tomorrow, being the first Sunday of the month, various historic sites run by Malta’s National Trust are going to be open to the public.

The medieval chapels of Ħal Millieri and Bir Miftuħ as well as the Msida Bastion Historic Garden in Floriana will be open from 9.30am to noon. Admission to all sites, open thanks to Din l-Art Ħelwa volunteers, is free of charge but donations for the upkeep of these properties are greatly appreciated.