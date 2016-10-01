Announcements

BORG. On September 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, AGNES, née Cutajar, of Żabbar, widow of Saviour, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her sons Godwin and his wife Marthese and Mario and his wife Mary Grace, her treasured grandchildren Daniel, Matthew, Caroline and James, Patrick Egan, widower of her sister Carmen, her nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, October 1 at 8.30am at Our Lady of Graces Sanctuary, Żabbar, followed by interment at Żabbar cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RANCATI. On September 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, EMILIO, aged 81, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Simonide, together with Ivan whom he lovingly brought up, his sister Luciana Miggiani, her daughters Laura and Roberta, his sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends. In keeping with his wishes, a direct burial was held with no funeral service. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated.

In Memoriam

BORG MANDUCA. In loving memory of our dear JOSEPHINE, a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, Monday, October 3 being the sixth anniversary of her passing away. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow Sunday at 12 noon at the Salesian Oratory, Sliema. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO – SEBASTIAN. Today the 10th anniversary of his demise. Remembered with great love and gratitude by his sons George, Godwin and their respective families. Rest in peace, dear loved one.

DEGABRIELE – MARLENE, née Camilleri, 1.10.2008. A beloved sister forever lovingly remembered. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Violet, Antoinette.

MIFSUD BONNICI. In ever loving memory of MARY who died on October 1, 1956. Always cherished in the memory of her sons Giuseppe and Ugo, and of their families.

NICHOLSON. In memory of MARCELLE, née Agius. A Mass to celebrate her life will be said tomorrow, Sunday, October 2 at 12.15pm at St Julian’s parish church. The attendance of relatives and friends is appreciated.

RAUSI. Treasured memories of TESSIE, today being the 40th anniversary of her passing away. Remembered with gratitude by her children Albert, Stephen and Veronica, in-laws and grandchildren.

VELLA – ANTHONY (Ninu). Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 28th anniversary of his death. Remembered always with love and gratitude by his son, daughters and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VINCENTI KIND. Precious memories of RICHARD who passed away to a better life 33 years ago.

Deep in our hearts

Your memory is kept,

To love, to cherish,

And never forget.

Anne, Bernadette, Theresa, Lynn, Karen and families.

VINCENTI KIND – RICHARD. Loving memories of a dear brother-in-law and uncle who is resting in the Lord’s presence, accompany us as the years go by. Doris, Irene and their families.

VINCENTI KIND. In loving memory of RICHARD, today the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Managers and staff of Auto Sales Ltd, and Kind’s, Valletta.