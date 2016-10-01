Photos of the week - Times of Malta

formed millions of years ago, the arch is in danger of collapse due to natural erosion. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi" alt="Tourists walk on the Azure Window, a 50 metre high rock arch, at Dwejra Point cliffs on the island of Gozo on September 23. Believed to have been formed millions of years ago, the arch is in danger of collapse due to natural erosion. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi"> Tourists walk on the Azure Window, a 50 metre high rock arch, at Dwejra Point cliffs on the island of Gozo on September 23. Believed to have been formed millions of years ago, the arch is in danger of collapse due to natural erosion. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Tourists walk near the Azure Window, a 50 metre high rock arch, at Dwejra Point cliffs on the island of Gozo on September 23. Believed to have been formed millions of years ago, the arch is in danger of collapse due to natural erosion. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A man walks with his two children on the first day of school in Mosta on September 26. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Container ships are seen anchored off SmartCity Malta, at sunset on September 24. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

TV cameramen follow the action during the Premier League football match between Gzira and Pembroke Athleta at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on September 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Gzira midfielder Juan Corbalan (left) tumbles to the ground after being challenged by Pembroke Athleta’s Manolito Micallef during their Premier League football match at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on September 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Sliema Wanderers’ Solomon Wisdom (left) and Matthias Mucchardi stop Tarxien Rainbows’ Emerson Marcellina during their Premier League football match at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on September 25. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Tarxien Rainbows’ Ebiabowei Baker jumps on Sliema Wanderers’ Jean Paul Farrugia during their Premier League football match at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on September 25. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Hibernians’ Clayton Failla tries to take the ball from Valletta’s Umeh Uchenna during their Premier League football match at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on September 25. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Valletta’s Umeh Uchenna falls on Hibernians’ Rodolfo Soares during their Premier League football match at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on September 25. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.

Paramedics treat critically-injured Josef Cassar after an improvised explosive device went off inside his vehicle in Marsa on September 26. Two other people were also seriously injured in the blast. The motive for the attack remains unknown, though its intended target is believed to have been Mr Cassar, a 35-year-old sole director of a haulage company. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Critically-injured Josef Cassar lies on the ground after an improvised explosive device went off inside his vehicle in Marsa on September 26. Two other people were also seriously injured in the blast. The motive for the attack remains unknown, though its intended target is believed to have been Mr Cassar, a 35-year-old sole director of a haulage company. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

The shattered windows of an Opel car are seen after a bomb went off in a passing vehicle in Marsa on September 26. Three people were seriously injured, including the 37-year-old driver of the Opel. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A policeman assists the injured 37-year-old driver of an Opel car which happened to be passing alongside a vehicle which was blown up by a bomb planted inside it in Marsa on September 26. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Paramedics treat critically-injured Josef Cassar after an improvised explosive device went off inside his vehicle in Marsa on September 26. Two other people were also seriously injured in the blast. The motive for the attack remains unknown, though its intended target is believed to have been Mr Cassar, a 35-year-old sole director of a haulage company. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Paramedics treat critically-injured Josef Cassar after an improvised explosive device went off inside his vehicle in Marsa on September 26. Two other people were also seriously injured in the blast. The motive for the attack remains unknown, though its intended target is believed to have been Mr Cassar, a 35-year-old sole director of a haulage company. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Armed Forces of Malta explosive ordnance disposal experts arrive on the scene of a bomb attack on a vehicle which left three people seriously injured on a busy road in Marsa on September 26. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Armed Forces of Malta explosive ordnance disposal experts look for clues on the scene of a bomb attack on a vehicle which left three people seriously injured on a busy road in Marsa on September 26. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Some 66 turtle hatchlings emerged from a nest on the beach of Golden Bay in Ghajn Tuffieha, making their way to the sea in the early hours of September 27. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Some 66 turtle hatchlings emerged from a nest on the beach of Golden Bay in Ghajn Tuffieha, making their way to the sea in the early hours of September 27. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Some 66 turtle hatchlings emerged from a nest on the beach of Golden Bay in Ghajn Tuffieha, making their way to the sea in the early hours of September 27. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Activists from Front Emergenza Ambjent use canoes to make their way to Manoel Island for a protest on September 23. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Activists of Front Emergenza Ambjent made their way to Manoel Island by canoe to hang up a large banner reading ‘Access by right’ in wake of the controversy regarding access to the island’s foreshore on September 23. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A protestor carrying a placard reading “Our right to access the foreshore – I want to go in and fish” takes part in a protest on Manoel Island on September 24. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

U.S. Ambassador G. Kathleen Hill sits in the cockpit of a Ukraine Air Force Su-27 Flanker fighter aircraft while touring the Malta International Airshow at Malta International Airport on September 24. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

People look at an Armed Forces of Malta AW139 helicopter at the Malta International Airshow at Malta International Airport on September 24. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A Ukraine Air Force Su-27 Flanker fighter aircraft releases flares while taking part in the Malta International Airshow off SmartCity Malta, on September 24. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Team Iskry of the Polish Air Force fly their TS-11 Iskra jet trainer aircraft during the Malta International Airshow off SmartCity Malta on September 24. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

The Pioneer Team, a civil aerobatic team from Italy, let off pyrotechnics from their Pioneer 330 aircraft during the Malta International Airshow off SmartCity Malta on September 24. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

The Pioneer Team, a civil aerobatic team from Italy, let off pyrotechnics from their Pioneer 330 aircraft during the Malta International Airshow off SmartCity Malta on September 24. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Protected from the rain, a lady admires one of the aircraft on display at the Malta International Airshow at Malta International Airport on September 25. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Dark rain clouds loom over the aircraft at the Malta International Airshow at Malta International Airport on September 25. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Dark rain clouds loom over the aircraft at the Malta International Airshow at Malta International Airport on September 25. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Dean Camilleri sits outside the Office of the Prime Minister at Auberge de Castille on a hunger strike protesting against the lack of enforcement regarding noise pollution in St Julian’s on September 27. The protest lasted for just over an hour as shortly after Prime Minister Joseph Muscat invited Dean into his office to discuss the situation

A smooth fox terrier dog gets trapped in between its owner's legs while playing on the steps leading into the law courts in Valletta on September 26. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A cat is assessed by a judge during the International Cat Show held at SmartCity Malta, Kalkara on September 25. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A cat is assessed by judge Thomas Balchiunas during the International Cat Show held at SmartCity Malta, Kalkara on September 25. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A lady holds up her Sphinx cat during the International Cat Show held at SmartCity Malta on September 25. The event was organised by the Malta Feline Guardians Club. Cats of all colours, shapes and sizes were assessed by all-breed judges Thomas Balchiunas from Lithuania and Edwardo Borras from Spain. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A cat glances away whilst being judged by Thomas Balchiunas during the International Cat Show held at SmartCity Malta, Kalkara on September 25. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Lithuanian cat judge Thomas Balchiunas judges a cat during the International Cat Show held at SmartCity Malta, Kalkara on September 25. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A cat tries to escape whilst being judged by Thomas Balchiunas during the International Cat Show held at SmartCity Malta, Kalkara on September 25. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A crane blocks a narrow street in Valletta on September 22. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Tourists walk near the Azure Window, a 50 metre high rock arch, at Dwejra Point cliffs on the island of Gozo on September 23. Believed to have been formed millions of years ago, the arch is in danger of collapse due to natural erosion. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Tourists walk on the Azure Window, a 50 metre high rock arch, at Dwejra Point cliffs on the island of Gozo on September 23. Believed to have been formed millions of years ago, the arch is in danger of collapse due to natural erosion. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Tourists walk near the Azure Window, a 50 metre high rock arch, at Dwejra Point cliffs on the island of Gozo on September 23. Believed to have been formed millions of years ago, the arch is in danger of collapse due to natural erosion. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Tourists walk on the Azure Window, a 50 metre high rock arch, at Dwejra Point cliffs on the island of Gozo on September 23. Believed to have been formed millions of years ago, the arch is in danger of collapse due to natural erosion. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Tourists walk near the Azure Window, a 50 metre high rock arch, at Dwejra Point cliffs on the island of Gozo on September 23. Believed to have been formed millions of years ago, the arch is in danger of collapse due to natural erosion. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A man walks with his two children on the first day of school in Mosta on September 26. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A local warden directs traffic in Naxxar on September 26. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Container ships are seen anchored off SmartCity Malta, at sunset on September 24. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

TV cameramen follow the action during the Premier League football match between Gzira and Pembroke Athleta at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on September 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Gzira midfielder Juan Corbalan (left) tumbles to the ground after being challenged by Pembroke Athleta’s Manolito Micallef during their Premier League football match at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on September 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Sliema Wanderers’ Solomon Wisdom (left) and Matthias Mucchardi stop Tarxien Rainbows’ Emerson Marcellina during their Premier League football match at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on September 25. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Tarxien Rainbows’ Ebiabowei Baker jumps on Sliema Wanderers’ Jean Paul Farrugia during their Premier League football match at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on September 25. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Hibernians’ Clayton Failla tries to take the ball from Valletta’s Umeh Uchenna during their Premier League football match at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on September 25. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina