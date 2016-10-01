Non-fishy operations

Deborah Schembri

Malta is going through a period of unprecedented economic growth. The government is continuously promoting business diversity and helping to create a good environment for investment to flourish. This success naturally brings about new challenges which we are facing with a holistic approach, focusing on wealth but translating it into better environmental standards and a better quality of life.

Facts speak louder than words. This government was the first to have had the courage to tackle head-on, large-scale cases such as Midi’s access to the Manoel Island foreshore and Montekristo Estate tower. Another classic example was addressing fish farm operations, which have been with us for a good number of years. Unfortunately, this industry was largely left to its own devices by previous administrations. Until now, operators of fish farms were solely obliged to obtain a planning permit to situate particular fish pans in Maltese waters but there was no legislation regulating their actual operations.

Over the years, fish farming demand grew drastically and operators found themselves wanting more space than they actually had a permit for as well as diversifying the type and amount of fish grown, from traditionally farmed fish such as sea bream to popular fish like tuna.

Especially during the past summer months, bathers experienced a lot of inconvenience from slime that was clearly considered to be emanating from fish pans close to the coast. The escalation of the problem seems to have been the method of feeding coupled with the sheer amount of extra tuna being bred. This led to urgent enforcement orders by the Planning Authority alongside the revocation of fish farm permits due to a breach of contract.

Surprisingly enough, the Opposition leader referred to such action as senseless and implied it was part of some game. One cannot but wonder what was really behind Simon Busuttil’s decision to defend illegal operations when, really and truly, this administration was simply doing what previous governments failed miserably to do.

Fish farming is a very lucrative business and, as a pro-business government, we have absolutely no intention of killing off the industry. We are actually only insisting that operators get back in line and continue operating their business, unhindered.

This administration is committed to continue demanding respect for the rule of law

An inter-ministerial initiative has been set up between my secretariat, the Ministry for Environment and the Parliamentary Secretariat for Fisheries for the preparation of legislation that will regulate the operation of fish farming. This will mean that the industry will have to abide by the best practices and high standards stipulated in the legislation when it comes to feeding techniques, upkeep of fish pans and so forth.

We believe that fish farming should grow as an industry, albeit in a structured manner, within legal parameters and in such a way as to not to give rise to environmental problems or be of nuisance to the public, especially to bathers.

To address the pressing situation at hand, the Planning Authority has also asked fish farm operators to relocate their pans to the approved aquaculture zone, six kilometres off the south coast of Malta. Operators have presented a method statement on how this will be done and, although they had claimed they will not follow it through if their permits were revoked, they have now made it clear they will abide by it and work hand in hand with the Planning Authority to settle the matter as expediently as possible.

The proactive attitude of this government against large-scale illegalities aims to solve problems created by the laissez-faire attitude of the previous government when it comes to both enforcing existing legislation and regulating business sectors which affect quality of life. This administration is committed to continue demanding respect for the rule of law even when it comes to sectors that contribute to our economy. There is no reason why it should not, in a modern democratic society that is continuously raising the bar on its standards. We will remain open to business but adamant on having a pleasant place to live in.

Deborah Schembri is a Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Simplification of Administrative Processes.

Toni Bezzina

There is more than a war of words on fish farming operations in Malta. Gross inaccuracies, lack of discipline and cheap political statements are now synonymous with the sector. It is therefore crucial for the public to be aware of the facts and of the bigger picture.

Over the past few months, fish farms have admittedly been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Foamy slime has been reported drifting into swimming bays and keeping bathers away. Fish farm operators have attributed the slime to the use of baitfish with a higher fat content than that usually used. Widespread discontent among the public led to the revocation of 10 permits of four fish farm operators by the Planning Authority board. They have now been given a set timeframe to relocate to an aquaculture zone further offshore.

Fish farming, worldwide not just in Malta, has a PR problem

Some have called for the end of the fish farming industry in Malta. That would have been a short-sighted decision which would have cost our economy millions of euros in yearly revenue and the loss of hundreds of jobs. Recently, the government reported that over €1 million were collected from tax on fish farms within the parameters of the principle that the ‘polluter pays’. In other words, you can pollute the environment so long as you pay for your actions. Isn’t this reasoning a misconception? The time is ripe to ask ourselves: aren’t we better off if such monies are directly invested to ensure that the highest environmental standards in the fish farming operations are achieved?

Today, there is widespread agreement that it is a misconception that fish farming is destroying the fishing industry. The global demand for aquatic food has increased rapidly over the years, meaning that any production increases must come from aquaculture.

Malta has a thriving aquaculture industry. Notwithstanding its obvious benefits to Malta’s economy, the Nationalist Party strongly maintains that fish farm owners either respect high environmental standards and relocate away from the coast or else they’d be digging their own grave, not only to the detriment of their business operations but mostly to the detriment of Malta’s economy.

However, discipline and ensuring that operators abide by the permits given to them is not achieved by stopping the entire industry and expecting it to come in line in one day. The Prime Minister and his acolytes now try to blame the previous administration for having failed to regularise fish farming operations. Truth is that the previous administration tried hard to relocate the farms offshore but many may recall the strong opposition by the then leader of the Opposition, who is today’s Prime Minister.

Following the Planning Authority’s unanimous decision, I trust that fish farm operators shall now abide by its decision, observe their permits and relocate their business offshore. On the other hand, has the government earmarked a site away from the coast that will cater for all fish farm operations?

The aquaculture’s potential for good is greater than its perceived record for harm. But fish farming, worldwide, not just in Malta, has a PR problem. Farmed fish is perceived to be unhealthy, which is not the case. Fish farms are also thought to pollute the environment. Of course, if inferior baitfish is used, as the local operators admitted to have used recently, then it does produce fishy, foamy slime that is highly visible and inconvenient to bathers. If fish farm operators use products that are up to the highest standards, as required by EU directives, then there is no reason why fish farms should pollute the sea.

Hopefully, we’ve now seen the back of the fish farming saga. Operators have to comply with the law and the government needs to ensure that they are doing so. Operators and the government must improve the sector’s image by encouraging the dissemination of factual information. Together with the full enforcement and fine tuning of current practices, fish farming needs to be nurtured and further developed. By using the latest cutting-edge technology while encouraging more research and development we can ensure a long-term sustainable industry. Other countries have succeeded to achieve this. Malta shouldn’t be an exception. Goodwill is needed by all sides.

Toni Bezzina is a Nationalist Party Spokesman for Agriculture and Fisheries.

