Advert
Saturday, October 1, 2016, 07:06

Good night lights cheer up sick children

For one sparkling minute each night, blinking lights from skyscrapers, tugboats, hotels, a yacht club and police cruisers send a goodnight message to sick children inside a hospital in Rhode Island.

A gesture that began with a single bike light cheering up a patient six years ago has become a nightly ritual in Providence.

Youngsters inside the Hasbro Children's Hospital wait for 8.30pm each night, when strangers flash lights from high-rise buildings and waterfront decks and parks.

The children get their own flashlights to return the message.

The hospital's resident cartoonist, Steve Brosnihan, started the phenomenon, known as Good Night Lights, and keeps expanding it by inviting more businesses and other groups to join the display.

Some bigger buildings now have automatic signs to display messages each night.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Newscaster in giggling fits as...

  2. Watch: Deer hit by car tries to get into...

  3. After school Satan club for primary...

  4. Formula 1 driver runs over a chicken......

  5. Tired of long queues? Japan's Nissan...

  6. Watch: Automated chair allows you to...

  7. 'I beheaded them, I cooked their heads'...

  8. Romanian couples get cash reward for...

  9. Good night lights cheer up sick children

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed