Customer destroys iPhones at Apple Store for being let down by the company

A man who felt let down by Apple walked into a company shop in Dijon, France and smashed at least 12 iPhones and a laptop computer.

The UK’s Independent reported that the unidentified man, was wearing dark glasses and carrying a steel ball used for boules.

He methodically removed display phones from their upright holders, and smashes the ball down onto the phones’ Retina HD displays.

A bemused customer filmed the incident and as the man realised he was being filmed he turned to the camera and said:

“Apple is a company that violated European consumers' rights. They refused to reimburse me.

“I told them: ‘Give me my money back’. They said no.

“So you know what is happening? This is happening!”

The man was then approached by a security guard and later taken into police custody.

The damage is estimated to run into tens of thousands of euros.