Customer destroys iPhones at Apple Store for being let down by the company
A man who felt let down by Apple walked into a company shop in Dijon, France and smashed at least 12 iPhones and a laptop computer.
The UK’s Independent reported that the unidentified man, was wearing dark glasses and carrying a steel ball used for boules.
He methodically removed display phones from their upright holders, and smashes the ball down onto the phones’ Retina HD displays.
A bemused customer filmed the incident and as the man realised he was being filmed he turned to the camera and said:
“Apple is a company that violated European consumers' rights. They refused to reimburse me.
“I told them: ‘Give me my money back’. They said no.
“So you know what is happening? This is happening!”
The man was then approached by a security guard and later taken into police custody.
The damage is estimated to run into tens of thousands of euros.
