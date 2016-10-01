Watch: All roads lead to Valletta for Notte Bianca

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Steve Zammit Lupi

Tens of thousands have swarmed the capital this evening as Valletta's many glories are embellished for the annual Notte Bianca.

The streets and cultural venues of Valletta - from City Gate all the way to St Elmo - are playing host to an assortment of cultural activities and entertainment.

More than 1,000 artists, entertainers, organisers and creatives are contributing to the night. The festival is actually expanding outside the walls of Valletta, making use of the harbour and the Three Cities, with events taking place in and around the ferries.

Among the many displays, the installation Festa Festun will see 2,000 light bulbs forming part of spectacular festuni which can be controlled by the spectators themselves.

State palaces and museums have opened their doors to delight patrons with visual art exhibitions and theatre performances, while the open-air streets and piazzas are showcasing some of the finest local and international musicians and dancers.

Cafes and restaurants will be open until late with food stalls and tables occupying the streets.

Eleven special service bus routes will be operated by Malta Public Transport on the night between next Saturday and Sunday to facilitate travel after the 11th edition of the Notte Bianca

Notte Bianca is organised by Arts Council Malta within the Ministry for Justice, Culture and Local Government, with the support of the Valletta 2018 Foundation, the Valletta Local Council, TVM and MSV Life.