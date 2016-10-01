Today's newspapers in review

All national newspapers today lead with the murder of Caroline Magri, a 41-year-old mother, who was found stabbed to death in a St Julian’s apartment block yesterday afternoon.

In other stories, Times of Malta quotes Education Minister Evarist Bartolo saying all minibuses transporting schoolchildren must have seatbelts.

L-Orizzont speaks to the second wife of Emanuel Camilleri’s, the man who had been wrongly convicted of sexually abusing his daughter.

The Malta Independent says the annual month-long international breast cancer initiative, Pink October, kicks off today with a number of informative and fund-raising events set to take place throughout the month.

In-Nazzjon reports about a visit Opposition leader Simon Busuttil paid MCAST.