Today's newspapers in review
All national newspapers today lead with the murder of Caroline Magri, a 41-year-old mother, who was found stabbed to death in a St Julian’s apartment block yesterday afternoon.
In other stories, Times of Malta quotes Education Minister Evarist Bartolo saying all minibuses transporting schoolchildren must have seatbelts.
L-Orizzont speaks to the second wife of Emanuel Camilleri’s, the man who had been wrongly convicted of sexually abusing his daughter.
The Malta Independent says the annual month-long international breast cancer initiative, Pink October, kicks off today with a number of informative and fund-raising events set to take place throughout the month.
In-Nazzjon reports about a visit Opposition leader Simon Busuttil paid MCAST.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.