Times of Malta gets a mobile reboot

If you enjoy reading Times of Malta on your mobile phone, you may have noticed a few changes over the past couple of days.

Our revamped mobile site now looks better than ever, with stories colour-coded according to their section, more pictures and a cleaner look throughout.

But the changes are not just cosmetic.

Every story published online by Times of Malta is now available directly on our mobile site, with users able to browse through our website's various news sections individually. If you're keen to catch up on a particular blog post, or only want to read our world news section, you can now do so without having to switch over to the Times of Malta desktop site.

Stories now also appear in the same order they do on the desktop site. The first five stories on the mobile site are the five stories highlighted on the desktop site homepage, with subsequent stories appearing chronologically from newest to oldest.

The new-look mobile site is intended to complement, rather than replace the Times of Malta iOS and Android app. Downloading the app allows you to receive breaking news alerts, ensuring you keep abreast of the latest news the moment it happens.

Times of Malta is Malta's leading news portal, with an average of more than one million monthly visitors.

The mobile site this year has registered a whopping 90 per cent increase in users and 35 per cent increase in traffic when compared to first nine months of 2015.

"We hope the new site's focus on simplicity and the presentation of news with minimal distraction will draw in even more readers to Malta's top news organisation," Times of Malta digital editor Herman Grech said.

Having trouble with our new mobile site, or reckon there's something about the site that could be done better? Send us an e-mail on [email protected].