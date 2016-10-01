Police association takes occupational health and safety complaint to European Commission

The Malta Police Association has moved a complaint with the European Commission on Malta’s failure to implement the European Union directive on Occupational Health and Safety.

The association said that its complaint centred around the fact that while the directive excluded police employers from the general obligations of the directive in specific activities which were incompatible with the directive, Malta had totally excluded the force when transposing the directive into Maltese law.

This shortcoming led to many occupational health and safety issues which needed to be addressed but which the Occupational Health and Safety Authority could not take action upon.

This situation was unacceptable as the occupational health and safety of the police should be a priority at all times, the association said.