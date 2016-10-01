Mosta council agrees on need for underground car park

The Mosta council has come out in favour of an underground car park proposed by Projects Malta, noting however that a final proposal had not yet been presented.

Projects Malta announced some days ago that a request for proposals for the construction of an underground carpark near the Mosta Dome will soon be published.

The project aims to create a minimum of 350 new parking spaces in Mosta and the conversion of the current carpark near the Dome into an open space.

The council said it was committed to solve the parking problem in the centre of town and the car park was one of the proposals it had come up with.

Proposals also include 15,000 parking bays, an underground car park and a residents’ parking scheme.

Meanwhile, a petition has been launched objecting to the plans.

State investment arm Project Malta has, so far, only issued a request for proposals. On announcing the plan, it said the Church had been consulted and would be appointing a member to the technical monitoring board, which would have access to all impact studies. It was also stated that a six-metre perimeter would be left between the church and the excavation site.

While welcoming the government’s interest to address the parking problem in Mosta, the petition, raised by a group of objectors, calls on the authorities to identify another site. Alternatives being suggested include an area near the Lily of the Valley School or September 16 Square where monti hawkers set up their stalls every Monday.

The latter site (zone C) was one of the four locations listed in the request for proposals alongside three others - zone D in Wesgħet il-Plejju, zone A (adjacent to the parish church) and zone B, right behind it.

According to the proposal, the chosen bidder is only bound to make an underground parking facility in zone B, embellishing the overlying space at ground level and the area in nearby zone A. Consequently, the bidder can opt to exclude the other two sites.

A geological survey has to be carried out prior to the start of works with the aim of providing additional findings to a separate study carried out on site 20 years ago.

While noting that a WWII shelter is located in the vicinity of the Rotunda, the document containing the terms of reference notes that it is up to interested parties to carry out all studies to map out its exact location but no mention is made on whether it is to be retained.

The call for proposals lists a series of measures intended to safeguard nearby buildings, including the Rotunda and the health centre, from damages caused by the excavation works. These include vibration monitoring systems and a study to search for any cavities underneath the church.

In addition, an expert engineer will prepare a detailed design analysis on the provision of short- and long-term stability and how to minimise displacements of the church and health centre.

The project must be completed within 30 months from the issuance of a planning permit and the operator will be given a 60-year concession to run the car park. However, no title to the land would be given for the overlying space at road level.

Read more about the council's proposals in the pdf link below.