Saturday, October 1, 2016, 10:47

Man held in connection with woman's murder

Caroline Magri's daughter cried out in the street that her mother had been killed

The police have arrested a 33-year-old foreign man who lives in Sliema, in connection with the murder of 41-year-old mother Caroline Magri.

Ms Magri was found stabbed to death in a bed in a St Julian’s apartment block in Triq George P. Badger at around 5pm yesterday.

Neighbours reportedly heard the woman’s daughter crying out in the street that her mother had been killed.

Police sources said she suffered multiple stab wounds. 

The murder scene was described as being a macabre one.

The body was removed from the murder scene later on in the evening.

 

