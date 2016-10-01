Advert
Saturday, October 1, 2016, 09:17

Malta to host international maritime summit

Malta will next week be hosting the first Maltese Maritime Summit being held between Monday and Thursday.

The international summit will include the participation of around 300 delegates, including foreign ministers.

