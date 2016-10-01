Ippowstja fuq Facebook - Maltese now available on social network

The Maltese language has finally been recognised by Facebook, the biggest social media network in the world.

It was Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg who announced that Facebook is now available in three new languages - Maltese, Corsican and Fula.

Users may scroll to the settings page on Facebook and choose Malti - and commonly used terms will now be translated to Maltese. The popular term Like becomes Togħġobni but Share becomes Ixxerja and Post becomes Ippowstja, terms which could become a point of contention among the Maltese language specialists.

In a Facebook post, Mr Zuckerberg thanked the community for making the social network available now in more than 100 languages.

"Over the last decade, hundreds of thousands of people around the world have worked together to find the right translations for words and phrases in the Facebook interface. Because the idea of a 'Like' in English may mean something different in Arabic or Japanese," he wrote.