Saturday, October 1, 2016, 10:52

Decriminalise libel, journalists' institute says

Photo: Shutterstock

The Institute of Maltese Journalists has called for the decriminalisation of libel.

In a statement today, it said it had discussed the White Paper on improving mediation and proposed that this should be widened to also include libel.

The institute said it was well known that in a considerable number of libel cases, the proceedings were stopped following a declaration by the accused.

This meant a lot of court time would have been wasted. It said the road of mediation would mean that an agreement could be reached avoiding a lot of waste of time and money.

