Decriminalise libel, journalists' institute says
The Institute of Maltese Journalists has called for the decriminalisation of libel.
In a statement today, it said it had discussed the White Paper on improving mediation and proposed that this should be widened to also include libel.
The institute said it was well known that in a considerable number of libel cases, the proceedings were stopped following a declaration by the accused.
This meant a lot of court time would have been wasted. It said the road of mediation would mean that an agreement could be reached avoiding a lot of waste of time and money.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.