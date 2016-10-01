Industrial action at hospital Emergency Department

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses has called industrial action at the emergency department at Mater Dei hospital, which commenced at 7am, because of work conditions leading to unsafe practices.

The nurses are still handling patient needs at the emergency department but they have decided not to do the triage - a process that filters the urgency of attention of patients arriving at the unit.

The action in this department is unprecedented because of the nature of the staff’s responsibilities. The nurses have opted for action that would have the least impact on patients over other options available to them, sources said.

They are still handling emergency calls and assisting ambulance calls while also caring for patients at the emergency unit. Senior nurses from other departments have been assigned to do the triage.

Triage is supposed to be handled by the senior nurses at the department, but a persistent shortage of staff has meant that juniors have been assigned this role leading to a number of resignations because of the stress and demands of the job.

The shortage of staff is leading to unsafe practices and discussions with the government have not led to effective redress of the situation, the MUMN said.

“Nurses are disappointed with the way they are being treated by the hospital’s management. Although agreement is reached on certain points, they never materialise,” the union added.

The complaints include a shortage of staff, lack of uniforms, rosters, safety and security and staff liability. Nurses are not insured for risks they face at work. The report on the health and safety of staff in the department was never implemented, the MUMN said.