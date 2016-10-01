Birdlife's migration festival continues today

The public are being invited by Birdlife to observe migratory birds and hear interesting facts about bird migration and the threats they face during their journeys.

In a statement this morning, Birdlife said this was part of an initiative being taken by BirdLife International.

Hundreds of activities are planned in Europe.

In Malta, the activities related to EuroBirdwatch 2016 started on last Saturday with the Migration Festival. The festival continues today at Tal-Bosk in Buskett between 3 and 6pm with a photography exhibition including a presentation from a local nature photographer, family activities and a guided birdwatching walk through Malta’s only woodland.

The festival ends next Saturday at Għadira Nature Reserve, a rare opportunity to visit the reserve during the closed season. Two family exploration sessions will be held between 10am and 4pm. Attendance is by booking only. The first session will take place from 10 to 11.30am and the second from 11.30am to 1pm.

After 1pm, the nature reserve will be open to the public for the day, with no need to book.

A study conducted by Birdlife International and published in 2015 shows that 25 million migratory birds are being caught around the Mediterranean annually. And after overcoming that huge hurdle, birds still had to cross the unhospitable Sahara desert also facing other dangers along the way.

Birdlife partner organisations in the countries involved are making it their top priority to combat the slaughter.